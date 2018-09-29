Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Meet With Michael Galvin from National College of Ireland in Ikeja

Study Abroad Meet With Michael Galvin from National College of Ireland here in Ikeja, Lagos.

reland remains in the EU and now the only English speaking country in Europe which makes it easier for Nigerians to integrate perfectly well into their system.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

National College of Ireland(NCI) is located in the heart of the International Financial Services Centre and a short minutes’ walk from Silicon Docks, Dublin Ireland.

Our Achievements at StudyAcrossGlobe

A. 99% Visa Success For September 2018 Intake.

With Highest Number of enrolled Student For Irish Schools.

B. Voted No1 Agency in Nigeria for education in Ireland by Enterprise Ireland In 2018

WHY STUDY AT NATIONAL COLLEGE OF IRELAND (NCI) ?

- Surrounded by companies such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, PWC, Citi and JP Morgan – NCI designs courses with industry to meet their current and future staffing requirements.

- Over the past five years, National College Ireland has consistently been one of the best colleges in Ireland for graduation jobs. We are proud to offer a world leading careers service to all international students.

- A minimum Academic requirement for graduate courses is second class lower.

WHY STUDY IN IRELAND?

- 2 Years automatic post study visa leading to permanent Residence.

- Ireland has the fastest growing Economy in Europe.

- Ireland has the Highest Proportion of High-Growth Enterprises in Europe ahead of UK, Spain, Portugal, France, Hungary and Bulgaria.

- Ireland remains in the EU and now the only English speaking country in Europe which makes it easier for Nigerians to integrate perfectly well into their system overcoming language barrier compared to other countries in Europe.

- Ireland is home to International Firms like FACEBOOK, GOOGLE, PAYPAL, COCA-COLA, DIAGEO, KRAF FOODS (Cadbury), PWC, Citi and JP Morgan as employers of labour in Ireland.

NOTE:

1. Our services are absolutely free.

2. All services rendered to you in the course of this processing are free (for Uk and Ireland ONLY).

Event Details

Date: Monday, 1st October, 2018

Time: 10am to 2:30pm

Venue: Study Across Globe L.A Ajayi Plaza, 3rd Floor, Balogun Bus-Stop, Besides Lagoon Hospitals, Ikeja.

For Enquiries Please Call: 08065007668, 09086301087, 08024716740

 Or Send us a mail: Info@Studyacrossglobe.com / Customerservice@studyacrossglobe.com

 

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 In South Africa Man reportedly caught pants down after raping 7-yr-old girlbullet
2 Fighting For Daily Bread Sex worker gives it hard to man who...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Bosch Company unveils wide array of home appliances for Nigerian market
Strategy The European company that owns Panera and Krispy Kreme has quietly acquired a new bottled-water company in its quest to create a beverage empire
Tech These haunting photos of vertebrate skeletons were created using an ultra-detailed new imaging method
Bukky Abaniwonda Actress speaks about her sojourn to acting
MTN Nigeria 5 things you totally missed at mpulse planet
Tech 9 skyscrapers that will transform the London skyline by 2020

Metro

A breastfeeding mother (Illustrative)
Maternal Instinct Don’t allow another woman breastfeed your baby, expert advises mothers
2 death row inmates among 219 that escaped Minna prison
Spiritual Scammer 19-year-old man strips 60-year-old woman for cleansing
5 Things You Totally Missed at MTN Nigeria’s mPulse Planet
MTN Nigeria 5 things you totally missed at mpulse planet
Bosch unveils wide array of home appliances for Nigerian market
Bosch Company unveils wide array of home appliances for Nigerian market
X
Advertisement