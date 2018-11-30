Meet the man who ‘sells orgasm’ to women whose partners are weak in bed

news

A 27-year-old Ugandan man based in South Africa claims joblessness has compelled him to venture into a business of having sex with women, both married and unmarried whose husbands cannot give them orgasm.

Of all business ideas in the world, Paul Zuluka from Meadowlands, Soweto said this was the most viable idea he could think of.

He has been quoted by Zambian Accurate Information as saying: “This is the best idea I’ve ever had. I love sex and am great at it, so I enjoy every moment. I get money for doing something I love.

“I help married women keep their relationships going and reduce their stress.”

Paul who charges his clients R400 for one round and R2 000 for 24 hours disclosed that he has been in the weird business for the past three years.

“I’m a Ugandan graduate. I came to South Africa to get a job in 2014, but that didn’t happen so I had to do something,” said Paul.

Inasmuch as he is making huge sums of money from his Man-For-Hire business, Paul faces some challenges just like other normal businesses.

He said: “I also get calls from men who offer me a lot of money to satisfy their wives, but I’m a man and am only available to women only because men can’t be trusted. They can call you to sleep with their wives then kill you or take you to court for adultery.”

One other challenge the exuberant young man complained about is the fact that sometimes he has more women queuing to be given orgasm than he can handle.

He added that he is burdened when women booked him for one round, but having enjoyed it they change their minds to increase it to three or four rounds.

He said: “It messes up my work schedule. They forget there are other married and divorced women who want a piece of me as well.”

As he keeps giving them pleasure they do not get from their husbands, Paul said some of the women start getting too attached.

“I’m just doing my job. Some even offer more cash. Some times I do 6 of them in one room," he said.

Amazingly, some of the women have testified that Paul actually takes them to ‘the pleasure land’.

Daily Sun reportedly spoke to a beautiful married woman who said: “My husband travels a lot because he works for government and many weeks pass without sex. I have Paul to satisfy me. I’m a businesswoman. Paul’s the best in the game than my hubby.”



Another woman who claims to have a fiancé said: “I love my boyfriend and don’t want to lose him. What he doesn’t know won’t hurt him.”

Orgasm in marriages and relationships is a deal breaker and women whose partners are not able to satisfy them are now finding means of getting it outside.