Meet the gang that only robs yahoo boys in Lagos

The gang's leader also claims he doesn't rob members of Eiye confraternity either.

  • Published:
(Linda Ikeji)

It seems armed robbery is back on a high than in previous years, with instances of robbery recorded almost daily. People lose lives and property to these men of the underworld, but it gets interesting when armed robbers only target yahoo boys, also robbers with laptops.

This is the story of a six-man gang, pillaging and plundering the residents and people of Ikotun Egbe and Igando areas of Lagos. The men of the underworld recently got nabbed by members of the Lagos Police Command and 15 stolen motorcycles, house properties and three local cut to size pistols were recovered from them.

According to various sources, the members of this gang are; the leader, Emmanuel Olasunkanmi, A.K.A Federal, Ahmed Agunbiade, A.K.A Omo Jo Ibo; Dotun Ogunsanya; Nurudeen Agbeyewo; Segun Okinade and Usman Akinde.

During a chat, Federal said he only targets yahoo boys and not innocent people, “I would go to clubs on Fridays and mingle with Yahoo boys who spent lavishly. As they were leaving, I would follow them.

“On getting to a deserted place, I would point the gun at them and collect their money and phones. I usually freed Eye cult members among them once they told me they did not have money."

