Around 10:30 pm on October 11, 2018, a Facebook User, Progress Oberiko narrated the touching story of a family plagued with the disease of madness, wandering the streets of Ogoja, Rivers State via her Facebook page.

The family consists of a father, a mother and their three young children.

According to Oberiko, a Delta State Polytechnic graduate, she had been trying to get a picture of the family, but she never gets the angles and the timing right, plus the mother in the family has a reputation for aggression.

To her amazement, the family also communicates in fluent Queen’s English language that they all understand, despite their long, dirty and rough hair suggesting that they have been dealing with mental illness, wandering the streets for a while.

In the picture she posted, the family can be seen dressed in tattered outfits, with their children with them, while the husband carries one of the children, presumably the youngest.

What could have made an entire family mentally ill at once? Could the children also be mentally ill? OR could they be fine but only suffering from the state of the parents?

We will never know if somebody does not step up to help them and actually ascertain the mental state of those children. The pain in Oberiko, the writer’s heart could be felt through her pen as she narrated the story.

It was especially felt when she got the part where the husband and wife started arguing over something normal minds could not comprehend — it was pointless.

In her words, Oberiko here is the story she titled, #ONE_BIG_FAMILY_1 as narrated on her Facebook page, “This happens to be the weirdest situation I’ve seen in my entire life. I have been trying to get this shot for the past five months and whenever I tried, they either walk past too quickly, change direction, or not just close enough.

“At other times I may be on a bike and whenever I ask the cyclist to go slow so I can get a shot of them, he’ll be like “Hmmm, Abeg o, I nor fit stop this bike make u snap o, if the madman catch u, your own Don finish!

“And that’s how it went. The first time I saw them here in Ogoja, my heart melted, I was livid. And my mind wandered, searching for the closest guess as to why a whole family, husband, wife, and three beautiful children would be plagued with INSANITY. WHY?!

“My heart could not contain the curiosity, then I began to ask questions. Anytime I drove past them in a car or on a bike, I engage the driver or someone in a conversation about them.

“I have seen them trekking long distances under the scorching sun☀, I’ve also met them in the market making inquiries about where they could get a particular item to buy.

“They’re never separated, always found walking together, complete family. But the intriguing part is their communication. Jeez! This “MAD” family speak CORRECT QUEENS ENGLISH. They flow in CLEAN grammar. Na this one dey burst my head \uD83D\uDE46

“I’ve heard the man instructing one of his children who was walking sluggishly behind him as they trekked down the road; “Hey Dorcas, will you hurry up, C’mon girl, meet up with the pace”. And I marveled.

“At the market, he asked someone for directions and he went; “Hey ma’am, Pls where can I get this and this… “

“As you can see their dreadlocks is twisted, showing that it has lasted for God knows how long \uD83E\uDD37 This means that this madness nor be today. E Don tay!

“A conversation ensued between him and his wife one day and it turned into an argument, people were listening; you’ll be so shocked when you hear what the content of their argument was\uD83D\uDE46..

“I’ll Brb! #diaryofafemale9jakopa #ItzPr0gr3X ✌✌✌” She concluded.

As we read this, people from Rivers State should please notify the appropriate authorities at last help those children who might be mentally stable and okay, before they mature into mental illness they never had.