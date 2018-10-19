Pulse.ng logo
McDowell’s No.1 whisky changes to Mr. Dowell’s

McDowell's No.1 whisky changes to Mr. Dowell's

he new name, Mr Dowell’s No.1 Whisky, was the overwhelming favourite of Nigerians who joined in a unique social media campaign, which lasted about two weeks.

McDowell’s No.1, the largest selling whisky in Nigeria, has announced its new brand name, ‘Mr Dowell’s No.1’. With this, your ‘Spirit of True Friendship’ now rolls off the tongue smoothly in more ways than one.

The new name, Mr Dowell’s No.1 Whisky, was the overwhelming favourite of Nigerians who joined in a unique social media campaign, which lasted about two weeks.

Temitope Adenle, Brand Manager, Mr Dowell’s No.1 Whisky, remarks “In addition to the fact that the name was the overwhelming choice of our consumers, we are particularly pleased that we have a new name that rolls off the tongue as smoothly as Nigeria’s no.1 whisky.

“Mr. Dowell’s will continue to sit proudly at tables where friends gather, strengthening bonds of true friendship.

“Our friends can be rest assured that Mr Dowell’s may be a new name but the spirit remains the same. It is the Spirit of True Friendship”.

18+. Drink Responsibly.

 

