South African Author says masturbation is the solution to rape

Rape is one of the most sensitive topics in the modern world, simply because there is a difference between what the law sees as rape and consent, and what human beings perceive as consent or rape.

These days, ‘No means no’ is a popular slogan amongst millennials to place consent at the root of sex.

In this conversation, that ‘No’ can come at any time, including when a man is about to ejaculate and anything after that could very well be rape.

The world has grown a needed short fuse toward rape issues, and even people who might have objection have learned to shut up, but the fight to reduce rape cases to a bare minimum is still very much alive. One of the mechanisms proposed to reduce rape is masturbation.

Yesterday, November 5, 2018, 45-year-old South African Author and father of four Mashao Molepo intimated to Daily Sun that masturbation was the solution to the rape of children and women. He claims he also practices this mechanism whenever he has sexual urges he cannot control, so much that even his wife knows that he masturbates.

He claims masturbation has prevented him from raping people through overwhelming sexual urges. He says that he hates the fact that women and children get raped and the topic fills him with rage, so thinks this might be a solution to help them channel their sexual energy into masturbation that harms nobody.

Similarly earlier in the year, Charlamagne Tha God, the popular host of the syndicated Hiphop radio show on Power 105.1 advised men who had the intention or urge to rape people to get into a room and, “jerk off,” -another word for masturbation - to douse any sexual urges or libido momentarily. He was rightly bashed because rapist tendencies go far beyond masturbation as solution.

Molepo says, “It’s pure insanity to spend years behind bars only because of pleasure that lasts a few minutes.” He further claims that while he was tempted to force himself on women as a younger man, masturbation helped keep him in check, “One night I was drunk and heard a knock at my door. It was a girl from my neighbourhood who I had a crush on but she constantly rejected me.

“She asked me to accompany her to her boyfriend’s house because she had a fight with her brother. I said I would on the condition that she slept with me. She agreed because she needed help.

“On the way, I realised I was wrong and I decided to masturbate when I got home. I felt good knowing I didn’t force myself on her and I was also able to get the same satisfaction she would have given me.”

While Mashoa has a point, rape shouldn’t be only be viewed from the angle of the suffering for the perpetrator. Resisting rape should mostly be about the entire wrongness of the act and the long-lasting or sometimes, everlasting darkness it occasions on its victims who sometimes never recover.

Molepo does have a point and he is trying to contribute his quota, but he also fails to realize that masturbation is perceived with shame by men and it is an ego thing. Men see sex as the real thing and masturbation as child’s play to outgrow.

Asides that, masturbation is addictive when one excessively indulges in it. Thus, while masturbation might be healthy, it might be opening the world to a new problem entirely.

Molepo continues that, “I want to reassure men that masturbation is the solution to end rape. Men need to stop raping our sisters and mothers because all we want as men is to ejaculate. We don’t need another person to help us. We don’t even have to pay for it.

“My wife supports me because she is not bothered when I masturbate. Women are beautiful but men need to realise we can’t have them all. Even when my wife is not in the mood for sex, I don’t force her. I just masturbate.”

He has good intentions, but if everybody could just get their sexual urges in check and understand the concept of consent OR seek therapeutic help, it will be better. Masturbation isn’t really the answer, it will not be completely useless, but it is not a real solution.