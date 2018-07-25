Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Martell launches VS singles distillery with exploration

VSSD Martell launches VS Singles Distillery with exploration of the distillation process

Throughout its 300-year history, the House of Martell has constantly explored new territories, from geography, to design and taste.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Martell recently debuted its VS Single Distillery Cognac at a private event to key influencers and trade partners at Shiro, Lagos. The evening encouraged guests to express their curiousity by exploring the moments of pleasure created through unexpected experiences at the event.

Guests were ushered to a private space where they were able to explore the distillation process of the Martell VSSD, followed by a tasting session by Martell Brand Ambassador, Mayowa Eyitayo.

play
play
play

 

Martell launches VS Singles Distillery with exploration of the distillation process play

Martell launches VS Singles Distillery with exploration of the distillation process

(File)

Throughout its 300-year history, the House of Martell has constantly explored new territories, from geography, to design and taste. Now, its spirit of curiosity has resulted in an exciting new cognac which offers a deeper exploration of the unique Martell distillation style.

The Martell VS Single Distillery offers a deeper exploration of the distillation territory, revealing a cognac from a single distillation source, offering a unique profile and a richer taste experience. Through its range of cognacs of high substance and history, Martell has always made the choice of understated luxury to focus on the very high quality of its blends. Alone among the great cognac houses, Martell double distils exclusively clear wines – from which all sediments have been removed – in order to preserve the authentic fruity aromas of the grapes. This choice of quality over quantity produces the fine, luscious cognacs that are the hallmark of the Martell style.

play
play
play
play

 

Martell VS Single Distillery’s drastically new design reinterprets the traditional cognac ‘montre’ in a contemporary look proudly bearing the iconic the Martell swift emblem on the bottle, its simple yet elegant design is complemented by an artisanal cap with a visible cork and a beige color paper ribbon, stamped with Martell seal. The bottle’s textured white label with discreet gold edges is printed with the arms of the House and the signature of its founder, Jean Martell. From its rich taste to its refined design, Martell VS Single Distillery is thus a pure expression of the authentic Martell style.

Following the discovery of the Martell VSSD taste and characteristics which includes a luscious fruity aroma, guests enjoyed a culinary experience of exquisite finger food as legendary rapper and friend of Martell, M.I welcomed guests to the main party. Hype man DO2dtun kept the energy up as  DJ Crowd Kontroller hit the decks as guests enjoyed the outdoor setting of the venue, overlooking the beach.

 

play
play
play

 

play
play

Friends of the Martell brand

play
play
play

play

Influencers and guests

play
play
play

 

play
play
play

 

play
play
play

 

play
play

 

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Ungratefulness Gospel singer impregnates his pastor’s wife, runs away...bullet
2 Baddo They pay me N10,00 to kill - 20-year-old female cultistbullet
3 Man Enough? FUTA babe says she wants rich men who are good in bedbullet

Related Articles

Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend 9/13/17
House of Martell Entertainment Party Wale, M.I, Wizkid perform at H.O.M.E Party in Lagos
M.I Abaga All the reasons why Nigerian rappers think Mr Incredible should never have called them out
Martell The Blue Swift has landed!
New Entrant When Lagos stood still for Cubana Lagos grand opening
H.O.M.E By Martell Wale, M.I and Myster 24 shuts down Lagos!
House Of Martell Entertainment Discover hip-hop's history and legacy on H.O.M.E radio show
House of Martell Entertainment Party M.I, D'banj, Crowd Kontroller perform at H.O.M.E party in Phantom
H.O.M.E By Martell Party with M.I, Dbanj, Do2DTUN and Crowd Kontroller at Phantom Ikeja
H.O.M.E Season 2 Join the House Of Martell Entertainment radio show on Cool FM tonight

Metro

Policeman shoots man in the face and drives away
Police Brutality Policeman shoots man in the face and drives away
Man may face the wrath of Allah for robbing cow seller who helped him
Greed Destroys Man may face the wrath of Allah for robbing cow seller who helped him
Two lawyers beat up policemen in order to protect armed robbery suspects
Bushmeat Catches Hunter Two lawyers beat up policemen to protect armed robbery suspects
Snapchat Queen found guilty of manslaughter after organizing her boyfriend's murder
Snapchat Queen Woman found guilty of manslaughter for organizing boyfriend's murder