Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Married woman gets stuck at the lips with boyfriend

Married woman gets stuck at the lips with boyfriend

This is a classic case of kissing gone terribly wrong. As the two wither in pain trying to tear their lips apart.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Married woman gets stuck at the lips with boyfriend play

The loved-up couple

Who said black magic isn’t real? I guess these two doubting lovers were just as surprised when they ended up lip locked during their adulterous affair.

A cringe-worthy video circulating on social media has got our tummies churning. In the video, we see a married woman and her lover stuck at the lip whilst her husband mocks them. Unlike the regular situation where we see an adulterous couple stuck together after sex, this woman’s husband is not ready to have her infidelity stretch that far.

READ ALSO: Naked woman laid on a dinner table surrounded by other foods (18+ Video)

If only this woman had known how possessive her husband is, i doubt she would have even looked at another man.  Hope she has learnt her lesson albeit the hard way.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
2 LAUTECH final year student arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriendbullet
3 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them,...bullet

Metro

16-yr-old kills with machete his crush for dating his brother
16-yr-old confesses to killing his girlfriend for cheating on him with his brother
First wife pours palm oil on 2nd wife's wedding gown (Video)
First wife pours palm oil on 2nd wife's wedding gown (Video)
See the 15-feet long python a man shot for swallowing his dog
Man shoots 15-feet long python that swallowed his dog
Christians cast devil out of stranded owl and burn it (Video)
Christian couple cast witchcraft out of stranded owl before burning it (Video)
X
Advertisement