A married Ghanaian pastor based in Toronto is in court after he allegedly impregnated a church member and apparently denied responsibility.

Martin Kofi Danso, the founder of Miracle Arena for All Nations has been taken to court after he reportedly impregnated Chris-Ann Bartley despite the fact that his wife, JoAnne Danso, also a reverend, is heavily pregnant and expecting twins soon.

Chris-Ann Bartley’s lawyer, Theodora Oprea revealed after Tuesday’s court hearing that a DNA test has confirmed Danso is the father of her client’s six months old baby boy.

Prophet Danso had prayed the Ontario Superior Court to place a ban on making details of the case public to avoid damage to his reputation among others, but Justice Fred Myers disagreed and dismissed the case.

After failing to secure a publication ban on the matter, the man of God who reportedly received a private jet from his church for a birthday gift about two years ago faces a daunting task of proving his innocence to followers in the 17 countries he operates in across the globe.