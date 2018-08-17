Martin Kofi Danso, the founder of Miracle Arena for All Nations has been taken to court after he reportedly impregnated Chris-Ann Bartley despite the fact that his wife, JoAnne Danso, also a reverend, is heavily pregnant and expecting twins soon.
Chris-Ann Bartley’s lawyer, Theodora Oprea revealed after Tuesday’s court hearing that a DNA test has confirmed Danso is the father of her client’s six months old baby boy.
Prophet Danso had prayed the Ontario Superior Court to place a ban on making details of the case public to avoid damage to his reputation among others, but Justice Fred Myers disagreed and dismissed the case.
