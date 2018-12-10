Married for 10 years, son's wife pregnant, woman cries (Video)

news

Child-bearing is the expected goal of marriages in the African contemporary setting, with a premium placed upon childbirth and shame for the women who can’t conceive and even greater condescension for verifiably impotent men. A few weeks ago, Pulse reported the story of the couple who birthed twins after spending huge sums on IVF.

This time, a Nigerian woman was flown out of Nigeria to receive the most welcome shock of her life in her son’s home in Texas, United States. Her son and wife had been married for 10 years without an issue and naturally, that is cause for worry for an African, nigh a Nigerian mother.

In a video posted on Instagblog9ja, this time around though, she was to get the good news she must have prayed for over the past nine years — as she entered the house, she was taken aback by her heavily pregnant daughter-in-law and she almost collapsed in happiness, but her son prevented her from falling.

What she did next was lean on a wall and thank God for his blessings on her family. The couple has since birthed twin babies.

