Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Married for 10 years, son's wife pregnant, grandma cries (Video)

Grandma cries as her daughter-in-law gets pregnant after 10 years of marriage (Video)

She couldn't hold back her shock, she almost collapsed from joy after she saw her pregnant daughter-in-law in Texas.

  • Published:
Married for 10 years, son's wife pregnant, woman cries (Video) play

Married for 10 years, son's wife pregnant, woman cries (Video)

(Sketch Picture)

Child-bearing is the expected goal of marriages in the African contemporary setting, with a premium placed upon childbirth and shame for the women who can’t conceive and even greater condescension for verifiably impotent men. A few weeks ago, Pulse reported the story of the couple who birthed twins after spending huge sums on IVF.

This time, a Nigerian woman was flown out of Nigeria to receive the most welcome shock of her life in her son’s home in Texas, United States. Her son and wife had been married for 10 years without an issue and naturally, that is cause for worry for an African, nigh a Nigerian mother.

ALSO READ: After 11 years of marriage and N11m on IVF treatment, couple welcomes twins

In a video posted on Instagblog9ja, this time around though, she was to get the good news she must have prayed for over the past nine years — as she entered the house, she was taken aback by her heavily pregnant daughter-in-law and she almost collapsed in happiness, but her son prevented her from falling.

What she did next was lean on a wall and thank God for his blessings on her family. The couple has since birthed twin babies.

Watch the video below;

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Father insists man marries corpse of daughter he murderedbullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 30-yr-old Pastor rapes church boys as the "Lord's chosen"bullet

Related Articles

Dad avoids bathing his daughters to train them in case of child molesters
Policemen reportedly strip car owner naked for refusing to give bribe
Ex-gang member becomes a pastor to campaign against London's knife crime epidemic
Video shows people collecting cooking oil from gutter filled with rubbish
How to sell iTunes card & Amazon in Nigeria at best rates - Cardtonic
Meet the gang that only robs yahoo boys in Lagos

Metro

Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos)
Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos)
16-yr-old cultist slaps and kills stepfather in Delta State
16-yr-old cultist slaps, shoots and kills his stepfather in Delta State
Meet the gang that only robs yahoo boys in Lagos
Meet the gang that only robs yahoo boys in Lagos
How to sell iTunes card & Amazon in Nigeria at best rates - Cardtonic
How to sell iTunes card & Amazon in Nigeria at best rates - Cardtonic
X
Advertisement