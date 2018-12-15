The number of casualties is yet to be known after an accident involving a shipping container and two cars.
The accident occurs on Saturday, December 15, 2018 according to a social media post.
At the scene of the incident at the Mobolaji Anthony Way, Ikeja, a video captures a chaotic atmosphere that leaves behind a gloomy aftertaste.
A passerby who is heard in the clip seems to be lamenting about the untimely manner of the deaths happening in the Yuletide.