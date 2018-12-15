Pulse.ng logo
Many unaccounted for after shipping container lands on 2 cars in Lagos

Many people unaccounted for after shipping container lands on 2 cars in Lagos

The number of casualties is yet to be known after an accident involving a shipping container and two cars.

  • Published:
An accident involving the vehicles is recorded at the busy Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way in Ikeja.

(Lagos Post)

Heavy smoke covers a busy road in Lagos where a shipping container accidentally falls on two cars killed persons who are yet to be accounted for in numbers.

The accident occurs on Saturday, December 15, 2018 according to a social media post.

ALSO READ: Catholic Corps members involved in an auto accident

At the scene of the incident at the Mobolaji Anthony Way, Ikeja, a video captures a chaotic atmosphere that leaves behind a gloomy aftertaste.

A passerby who is heard in the clip seems to be lamenting about the untimely manner of the deaths happening in the Yuletide.

 

