On Monday, September 10, 2018, an armed robbery gang of four confessed to raping and robbing a woman named Osinachi who is currently at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State.

During their confession, Ukagu, one of the robbers said, “I am sorry, they should pardon me. If I do it again, I should be hanged. I will not do it again.”

Another one, Ohuru, said, “I collected the phone from her, but I have returned it.”

The four rape and robbery suspects are; Uchenna Nwoko also know as, Confirm, Chukwuebuka Ukagu also known as, Ewi; Chukwuemeka Umunna also known as, Jaja Jaja and Innocent Joseph also know as, J Boy.

Upon arrest and parade, Abia State Commissioner of Police said, Anthony Ogbizi "The suspects terrorising Ohuhu clan, armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons, broke into the house of the victim and robbed her of her valuables, including one Tecno cell phone, one Lenovo cell phone, one Nokia cell phone, N2,340 and thereafter raped the victim in turns.”

Even though the robbed Osinachi in masks, Ogbizi confirmed that Osinachi recognized Ohuru who was her neighbour and they were arrested.

Interestingly, the attempted to salvage the situation when they discovered they had been identified by Osinachi by returning her phones and pleading her forgiveness, but she reported them to the Police.