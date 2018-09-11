Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man's neighbour robbed and raped by his armed robber gang

Double Jeopardy Woman gets raped and robbed by neighbour

Though they wore masks, they returned her belongings when they discovered that she knew them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The robbery gang who raped and robbed Osinachi in Abia State play

The robbery gang who raped and robbed Osinachi in Abia State

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

On Monday, September 10, 2018, an armed robbery gang of four confessed to raping and robbing a woman named Osinachi who is currently at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State.

During their confession, Ukagu, one of the robbers said, “I am sorry, they should pardon me. If I do it again, I should be hanged. I will not do it again.

Another one, Ohuru, said, “I collected the phone from her, but I have returned it.”

ALSO READ: Victim relocation program for Nigeria

The four rape and robbery suspects are; Uchenna Nwoko also know as, Confirm, Chukwuebuka Ukagu also known as, Ewi; Chukwuemeka Umunna also known as, Jaja Jaja and Innocent Joseph also know as, J Boy.

Upon arrest and parade, Abia State Commissioner of Police said, Anthony Ogbizi "The suspects terrorising Ohuhu clan, armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons, broke into the house of the victim and robbed her of her valuables, including one Tecno cell phone, one Lenovo cell phone, one Nokia cell phone, N2,340 and thereafter raped the victim in turns.”

Even though the robbed Osinachi in masks, Ogbizi confirmed that Osinachi recognized Ohuru who was her neighbour and they were arrested.

Interestingly, the attempted to salvage the situation when they discovered they had been identified by Osinachi by returning her phones and pleading her forgiveness, but she reported them to the Police.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
2 No Homo 41 suspected homosexual persons caught while having fun at a...bullet
3 Love Over Hatred Hunt for the blood of homosexuals makes pastor...bullet

Related Articles

Father From Hell ‘I had sex with my daughter to become rich’ - Dad
Boko Haram ‘Terrorists pray for the dead,’ Freed captive reveals how female suicide bombers are groomed
Pervert ‘The devil made me rape 14-yr-old hawker’ – Suspect
Fast Work ‘We raped lecturer to death’ – Kidnap suspects
Kill Them ‘We raped our victim without condoms’ – Arrested kidnap suspects
Ese Oruru ‘Yinusa raped our daughter,’ Abducted teenager’s parents say
Toke Makinwa “No is No”, media celebrity speaks up against rape
Nigerian Prostitutes Strike “We Demand Our Rights”
Pulse Blogger “You fell into the gutter at night? Yours is better; i fell in the day”

Metro

Charles Ndung’u
Bad Teacher Kenyan teacher rapes 9-yr-old pupil, infects her with STD
Job Ndugai
In Tanzania Country bans female lawmakers from wearing eyelashes, artificial nails
Desmond who was preparing for a carry-over exam hung himself
Mental Health Final year student commits suicide
YAMC The young authors’ mentorship camp ends with the 'Young Writers’ Awards'