Manchester United super fan meets club icon, Rio Ferdinand in Lagos

  • Published:
Lagos, 5th December, 2018- The Manchester United Super fan could not hide his excitement as he met the former premier league iconic Defender, Rio Ferdinand.

play

Daniel Obuba, a software engineer, met Rio Ferdinand at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Thursday, 29th November 2018. The Red Devils devotee gushed about his meeting with the ex-international on his Instagram page announcing that the United defender was one of the real reasons he supported the English Premier League team.

play

 

Speaking to journalists shortly after receiving an autographed football and Jersey from the former Manchester United captain – Rio, he said:

It was a dream come true meeting my favorite ex-defender. An ecstatic feeling that won't be gotten over anytime soon. I miss him as a Manchester United player but I know his heart is always with us“.

play

The engineer took time off his hectic schedule to wait at the Murtala Muhammed Airport on Thursday afternoon to welcome Rio Ferdinand. Decked in the Manchester United home jersey, the staunch fan got his long-awaited opportunity to meet Rio Ferdinand, he also received an autographed jersey and football, courtesy of Guinness Nigeria.

play

 

