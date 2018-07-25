Pulse.ng logo
Man who sleeps with his daughter blames it on wife's absence

While his wife was on a visit to her Katsina hometown, a man mounted his young daughter to quench his urge for sex.

  • Published:
Basiru Audu reportedly blamed his wife's absence for his act sleeping with his 6-year-old daughter.

(Newsroom)

It is not his first time sleeping with underage girls for a 30-year-old man Basiru Audu who has been arrested for having sex with his 6-year-old daughter.

Audu who lives at a house located on London Street, Minna was apprehended after neighbours observed that the victim was experiencing difficulty in walking.

A little girl was sdxually abused by her father while her mother went on a trip.

(Herald)

 

According to Punch News, the dad initiated sexual intercourse with the girl while her mother was away on a trip to her hometown in Katsina State.

He claims he could not restrain the urge to have sex.

“I blamed my wife for not being around when I needed sex, she travels a lot and that was why I  had to sleep with my daughter; what a shameful thing.

“That night, I was having a burning sensation to have sex and since my wife was not around, I had no option but to sleep with my daughter to ease off tension,” says the child abuser.

In his thoughts, Muhammad Abubakar who is a spokesperson for the state police observed that the world is nearing an end when a father sleeps with his child.

Punch News gathered this in a report.

14-yr-old girl raped by 17 men working in her apartment

In India, a total of 17 men have reportedly raped a teenager at a Chennai building where she lives. She is reportedly 14 years old.

According to CNN News, one of the persons to have sexually assaulted the teen is a 66-year-old lift operator.

S. Rajendran the deputy commissioner of police for Chennai's Kilpauk district confirmed that the rape incidents began since January.

Five men reportedly raped a teen under 24 hours in a similar case of sexual abuse against women.

(STER Initiative)

Some of the men who raped the girl are described as  security and facilities personnel. A sedative was administered on the victim who also has hearing disabilty.

She was reportedly violated in a generator house located in the Chennai building.

The suspects have been arrested according to a CNN report.

