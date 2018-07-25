Man who sleeps with his daughter blames it on wife's absence

news

It is not his first time sleeping with underage girls for a 30-year-old man Basiru Audu who has been arrested for having sex with his 6-year-old daughter.

Audu who lives at a house located on London Street, Minna was apprehended after neighbours observed that the victim was experiencing difficulty in walking.

According to Punch News, the dad initiated sexual intercourse with the girl while her mother was away on a trip to her hometown in Katsina State.

He claims he could not restrain the urge to have sex.

“I blamed my wife for not being around when I needed sex, she travels a lot and that was why I had to sleep with my daughter; what a shameful thing.

“That night, I was having a burning sensation to have sex and since my wife was not around, I had no option but to sleep with my daughter to ease off tension,” says the child abuser.

In his thoughts, Muhammad Abubakar who is a spokesperson for the state police observed that the world is nearing an end when a father sleeps with his child.

Punch News gathered this in a report.

In India, a total of 17 men have reportedly raped a teenager at a Chennai building where she lives. She is reportedly 14 years old.

According to CNN News, one of the persons to have sexually assaulted the teen is a 66-year-old lift operator.

S. Rajendran the deputy commissioner of police for Chennai's Kilpauk district confirmed that the rape incidents began since January.

Some of the men who raped the girl are described as security and facilities personnel. A sedative was administered on the victim who also has hearing disabilty.

She was reportedly violated in a generator house located in the Chennai building.

The suspects have been arrested according to a CNN report.