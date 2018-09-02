news

A resident of the Kansas City in United States of America has sued the state for being jailed for 17-years over the crimes of a lookalike.

According to the UK Mirror, the aggrieved man, Richard Jones, has filed the suit challenging his conviction and incarceration while seeking a $1 million compensation.

It was further reported that Jones was jailed for armed robbery in 1999 - a crime police later found out to have been committed by his criminal lookalike.

Jones lawyer, Richard Ainsworth, is hoping that he will get a certificate of innocence and be compensated so he could finally move on with his life.

Prison inmates confirmed Jones had a lookalike

During his 17 years in prison, Jones said other inmates repeatedly told him he looked like a criminal named Ricky Amos.

Jones, who was released last year after a judge called into question his original conviction, was jailed because an eyewitness claims he was the robber at the scene.

However, Jones was tried and jailed with no DNA or fingerprint evidence linking him to the crime.

Jones lives on the other side of Kansas while his lookalike lived near where the robbery took place.