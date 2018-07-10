Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man uses stolen ID of a dead policeman to feed his family

Living Soft Man uses stolen ID of a dead policeman to feed his family

A man who gave a confession about his fraudulent activities is hoping for forgiveness but will he get one?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man uses stolen ID of a dead policeman to feed his family play

The police in Sokoto State have arrested a man who wants forgiveness for fraud that has allowed him to conveniently feed two wives and seven children.

(Punch News)

An ID card stolen from a dead policeman has served a fraudster, Mahmuda Hamza a great deal. He makes use of this in order to cater to two wives and seven children.

Hamza who was arrested by the police in Sokoto confessed to the crime revealing that he is able to fend for them with money acquired from various scams.

Man uses stolen ID of a dead policeman to feed his family play

Monies gathered from fraudulent activities has helped a man handle financial obligations to two wives and seven children.

(Getty Images)

 

He hoped for forgiveness at the state police headquarters where he was paraded on Friday, July 6, 2018.

Punch News confirmed his confession in a statement he made.

“I am a fraudster and I know I have committed an offence but I am pleading, I will not go into crime again if I am pardoned.

"I am not an armed robber, but a fraudster. I have two wives and seven children and I feed them all from the money I make through this fraud,” says Mahmuda Hamza.

Man uses stolen ID of a dead policeman to feed his family play

In Sokoto, the police is not willing to allow any criminal activity.

(The Eagleonline)

ALSO READ: Masters of love scams arrested by EFCC

He was arrested at a time when the state police declared war against hooligans.

Spokesperson for the police DSP Cordelia Nwawe confirmed the commitment of the force to bring to a close the activities of criminals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's housebullet
2 "Are You God?" "Shut up and mind your own business" - Ghanaian lady...bullet
3 In Need Of Support Please help this young beautiful woman beat cancerbullet

Related Articles

"Yahoo Boys" Masters of love scams arrested by EFCC
Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with expensive Benz & 'juju'
Inch Close To Prison London-used phones can land you in jail while travelling out
Ambode Internet fraudsters impersonate governor's wife
Undue Violence Policemen almost kill youth accused of doing "Yahoo"
Mistake! Man stands up to 3 soldiers but 1 shows him why they are feared
Yahoo Boys SARS begged to arrest fraudsters, not fine boys
Scam Businessman faces N8m visa fraud charge

Metro

Catholic priest abducted while jogging is freed without paying ransom
Divine Intervention Catholic priest abducted while jogging is rescued without paying ransom
Student jumps off Lagos bridge to escape police
Trapped Student jumps off Lagos bridge to escape police
Nigerian woman hides cocaine in private part to avoid detection
Global Hustler Nigerian woman hides cocaine in private part to avoid detection
Infinix Mobility open first flagship exclusive store in Nigeria
Infinix Mobility Smartphone makers open first flagship exclusive store in Nigeria