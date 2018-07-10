Man uses stolen ID of a dead policeman to feed his family

news

An ID card stolen from a dead policeman has served a fraudster , Mahmuda Hamza a great deal. He makes use of this in order to cater to two wives and seven children.

Hamza who was arrested by the police in Sokoto confessed to the crime revealing that he is able to fend for them with money acquired from various scams.

He hoped for forgiveness at the state police headquarters where he was paraded on Friday, July 6, 2018.

Punch News confirmed his confession in a statement he made.

“I am a fraudster and I know I have committed an offence but I am pleading, I will not go into crime again if I am pardoned.

"I am not an armed robber, but a fraudster. I have two wives and seven children and I feed them all from the money I make through this fraud,” says Mahmuda Hamza.

He was arrested at a time when the state police declared war against hooligans.

Spokesperson for the police DSP Cordelia Nwawe confirmed the commitment of the force to bring to a close the activities of criminals.