Man tortures thief who gets stuck trying to burgle his house (Video)

The thief can be seen crying as the man tortures him with a bottle.

  • Published:
(Vanguard)

A popular Yoruba adage is that ‘all days are for the thief, one day is for the owner.’ Apparently, today might be one of those days. A man has reportedly caught a thief who got stuck trying to rob his home.

In a hilarious video that has since gone viral on the internet, the man, the reported homeowner can be seen hitting the reported thief on the knees and ankle with what looks like a beer bottle. Unfortunately for the thief, the bottle was so strong, it didn’t break despite being used on strong, bony parts of the body.

The video was posted on Instablog9ja earlier today, December 13, 2018, and a woman, presumably, the one recording the video with a smartphone was speaking in dialects in what seems like she was saying, ‘it serves you right,’ to the thief.

 

