Man to spend 1 year in prison for stealing she-goat

  • Published:
A Makurdi Upper area court on Thursday sentenced a 23-year old farmer,  Wergba Apechian, to one year in prison for stealing a she- goat valued at  N20,000.

The police arraigned Apechian before Mrs Rose Iyorshe on one- count charge of theft.

Apechian pleaded  guilty to the crime.

Delivering judgment, the Judge who gave Apechian, a  first time offender, an option to pay a fine of N5,000 to serve as a deterrent to others.

Earlier, the police  Prosecutor, Cpl. Isaac Oguche, told the court that one Mrs Mbaakpever Umanger of Ahume Village, Naka Road, Makurdi  reported the case  at the ‘D’ Division Police Station, Makurdi  on June 6.

According to him, Apechian went  into the complainant’s house on the same date and stole a she- goat.

The offence, he said, contravened section 287 of the penal code law

