Man threatens to kill 2 boys after having anal sex with them

To cover his tracks, a 30-year-old man identified as Ibrahim Lawal has reportedly threatened to kill two 8-year-old boys after he had anal sex with them.

He is expected to appear before a Katsina State Chief Magistrates’ Court in October to answer charges.

Lawal has been remanded in a prison pending the time when he appears before a judge. He was arrested following a complaint by the parents of the victims.

“That you, Ibrahim Lawal, 30 years of Rafin Sarkin, Zanngo Quarters, Bakori, deceived the children into your grinding engine room and had carnal knowledge of them through the anus and intimidated them by telling them that if they tell anybody you would kill them.

“During police investigation, you confessed to have committed the alleged offences contrary to sections 284 and 397 of the Penal Code Law," reads a statement highlighting the offences of Ibrahim Lawal.