Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man threatens to kill 2 boys after having anal sex with them

Silenced Man reportedly threatens to kill 2 boys after having anal sex with them

Two little boy in Katsina had their lives threatened by a man who reportedly violated them sexually.

  • Published:
Man reportedly threatens to kill 2 boys after having anal sex with them play

To prevent his victims from exposing him, a suspected child rapist threatened to kill them in order to keep their mouths shut.

(TV Tropes)

To cover his tracks, a 30-year-old man identified as Ibrahim Lawal has reportedly threatened to kill two 8-year-old boys after he had anal sex with them.

He is expected to appear before a Katsina State Chief Magistrates’ Court in October to answer charges.

Man reportedly threatens to kill 2 boys after having anal sex with them play

In August, a policeman reportedly had his private part cut off when he tried to rape a little boy.

[Image not actual person]

(Press)

ALSO READ: 41 suspected homosexual persons caught while having fun at a birthday party

Lawal has been remanded in a prison pending the time when he appears before a judge. He was arrested following a complaint by the parents of the victims.

“That you, Ibrahim Lawal, 30 years  of Rafin Sarkin, Zanngo Quarters, Bakori, deceived the children into your grinding engine room and had carnal knowledge of them through the anus and intimidated them  by telling  them that if they tell anybody  you would kill them.

“During police investigation, you confessed to have committed  the alleged offences contrary to sections 284 and 397 of the Penal Code Law," reads a statement highlighting the offences of Ibrahim Lawal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Resurrection Man wakes up from the dead moments before burial [Video]bullet
2 No Face Mysterious person slices off baby's cheek after it died in...bullet
3 What a pity!!! 'Dead man' returns home 1 month after burial, family...bullet

Related Articles

In The Open Police arrest 6 men reportedly caught kissing in hotel bar
Police Brutality Male hair stylist locked in jail for looking like a girl
King Kong 5 men raped by gay baboon admitted in hospital
Transformation 400 homosexuals in Ghana sign up to be reformed
Abomination! Father caught having sex with son
Joblessness Police arrest 57 people for alleged homosexuality in Lagos
Straight As An Arrow Gay suspect prefers sex with ladies, not dudes
Homophobia 9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide
No Homo 41 suspected homosexual persons caught while having fun at a birthday party

Metro

Final year student and 9 peace makers killed at bloody graduation party
Wrong Gathering Final year student and 9 peace makers killed at bloody graduation party
Bike man loses his private part after dropping passenger
Incomplete Bike man loses his private part after dropping passenger
Mum sells 7-day-old baby to raise money for Christmas
Planning Ahead Mum sells 7-day-old baby to raise money for Christmas
L-R: Akin Oyebode, CEO, LSETF; Ibiang Okoi, first prize winner, Visa LSETF Cashless Lagos Hackathon; Kemi Okunsanya, General Manager, Visa West Africa; Patrick Akinwuntan, MD/CEO, Ecobank at the 2018 Cashless Lagos Hackathon.
Cashless Lagos Hackathon Visa, LSETF bring together tech experts to create digital payment solutions for MSMEs