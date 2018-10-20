Man thinks he has made it in life after meeting Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and his wife Kim have made the year for a man in Uganda. He was happy to pin a tweet about their meeting on his social media profile.
By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
The excited man took a picture of the memorable moment and put it on his Twitter. His caption revealed him in his fanhood.
ALSO READ: Fans make assumptions as Bobrisky kisses Tonto Dikeh
His tweet published on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, has received over 2000 interactions. Maybe because he pinned it to his profile.
In a subsequent post on Tuesday, Arthur writes, "Slay Queen of all slay queens Kim Kardashian is going to do big things in Uganda. Wait for it!!"