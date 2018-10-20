Pulse.ng logo
Man thinks he has made it in life after meeting Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and his wife Kim have made the year for a man in Uganda. He was happy to pin a tweet about their meeting on his social media profile.

Star-strucked Arthur describes Kim Kardashian as a "slay queen".

A man named Arthur thinks he has made it in life after meeting Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian who were on a week's visit to Uganda.

The excited man took a picture of the memorable moment and put it on his Twitter. His caption revealed him in his fanhood.

His tweet published on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, has received over 2000 interactions. Maybe because he pinned it to his profile.

In a subsequent post on Tuesday, Arthur writes, "Slay Queen of all slay queens Kim Kardashian is going to do big things in Uganda. Wait for it!!"

