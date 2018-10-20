Man thinks he has made it in life after meeting Kim Kardashian

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

A man named Arthur thinks he has made it in life after meeting Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian who were on a week's visit to Uganda .

The excited man took a picture of the memorable moment and put it on his Twitter. His caption revealed him in his fanhood.

ALSO READ: Fans make assumptions as Bobrisky kisses Tonto Dikeh

His tweet published on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, has received over 2000 interactions. Maybe because he pinned it to his profile.

In a subsequent post on Tuesday, Arthur writes, "Slay Queen of all slay queens Kim Kardashian is going to do big things in Uganda. Wait for it!!"