Man tells boss he didn't give her a "d*ck appointment"

One Leg Out Man may lose his job after telling boss he didn't give her a "d*ck appointment"

A man is looking at a possibility of being sacked from his job after texting his boss in a manner which might seem inappropriate.

Man may lose his job after telling boss he didn't give her a "d*ck appointment"

Cory from Joliet, Illinois is not sure about what the outcome might be after texting his boss in an inappropriate manner.

(Above The Law)

Today, a man named Cory will learn his fate in the hands of a female boss who receives an iMessage telling her he did not give her a "d*ck appointment".

The man who lives in in the city of Joliet, Illinois is expected to meet with his boss Mirabel to discuss the status of his employment at an unnamed company.

Man may lose his job after telling boss he didn't give her a "d*ck appointment" play

The stress of knowing if he still has his job is a headache for a man after an weird message to a female boss.

(Press)

 

But it appears to be an unplanned response from Cory who had no idea it was his superior texting him about coming to work.

ALSO READ: Angry lady gets fired for reporting white boss who sexually harassed her

He seems to have misinterpreted her message sent from a mobile not registered on his phone.

"I'm making you come at 12 on Friday," reads a text from Mirabel.

In a report by Metro News UK, Cory seemed to understand "come" to mean "cum" before she replies:

"This is your boss Mirabel I got a new number."

Cory understood that he is in a mess following this response. He plans to show up at his office today to know what the boss has decided.

ALSO READ: Employee who called in sick at work meets boss on panel of new job interview

 

