Man tells boss he didn't give her a "d*ck appointment"

news

Today, a man named Cory will learn his fate in the hands of a female boss who receives an iMessage telling her he did not give her a "d*ck appointment".

The man who lives in in the city of Joliet, Illinois is expected to meet with his boss Mirabel to discuss the status of his employment at an unnamed company.

But it appears to be an unplanned response from Cory who had no idea it was his superior texting him about coming to work.

ALSO READ: Angry lady gets fired for reporting white boss who sexually harassed her

He seems to have misinterpreted her message sent from a mobile not registered on his phone.

"I'm making you come at 12 on Friday," reads a text from Mirabel.

In a report by Metro News UK, Cory seemed to understand "come" to mean "cum" before she replies:

"This is your boss Mirabel I got a new number."

Cory understood that he is in a mess following this response. He plans to show up at his office today to know what the boss has decided.