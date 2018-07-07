Man sues former teachers for teaching him X + Y = 23

Robert Chikwanda from Lusaka, Zambia said teachers robbed his parents by making them pay for ‘irrelevant’ things such as X + Y = 23 which neither bring food to his table nor can be applied to solve any problem.
27-year-old Robert Chikwanda from Lusaka, Zambia reportedly posted a video on social media in which he is heard ranting about how some of the things he suffered to learn and was even punished for by his former teachers are completely of no use in society.
He believes the teachers robbed his parents by making them pay for ‘irrelevant’ things such as X + Y = 23 which neither bring food to his table nor can be applied to solve any problem.
Robert Chikwanda is quoted as saying: “To all my teachers who taught me I’m taking you to court for robbing my parents’ money.
“You were busy teaching me rewrites in English, Starch, X + Y = 23 when none of the above is applying in society.
“In banks we don’t use rewrites. I feel you taught me things that you knew could not add value in society”