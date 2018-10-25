In a video, a naked man is captured in a fight with two others. He had reportedly damaged a policeman's vehicle and sought to do everything possible to prevent a retaliation.
The incident occurred in Benin according to an IG post which captured a naked civilian.
He was captured in a fight with two men before another scene with his precious vehicle.
A different police officer reportedly intervened to help the parties resolve their issues.
Man strips naked to resist police oppression . . A tricycle rider, this morning, stripped naked to stand against oppression after a policeman ordered the vandalisation of his automobile. . . The man was said to have been driving along Adesuwa road, Benin, Edo State, when he slightly bashed a policeman#emo#4oCZ##s car, after which the officer ordered his tricycle to be damaged. . . The man however, stood his ground. At a point, he had to go naked to register his resolve to protect his tricycle. Another police later stepped in to settle the issue.