Man strips naked to prevent tricycle from being damaged by policeman

In a video, a naked man is captured in a fight with two others. He had reportedly damaged a policeman's vehicle and sought to do everything possible to prevent a retaliation.

  • Published:
Man strips naked to prevent tricycle from being damaged by policeman play

Two men work together to subdue a naked other.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

A man who reportedly damaged a policeman's car has stripped naked in order to protect his tricycle from suffering the same fate.

The incident occurred in Benin according to an IG post which captured a naked civilian.

He was captured in a fight with two men before another scene with his precious vehicle.

ALSO READ: Bike rider strips naked and attempts to stab a man

A different police officer reportedly intervened to help the parties resolve their issues.

 

