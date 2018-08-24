Pulse.ng logo
Jobless man snatches handbag, N150,000 phone, gets N100, 000 bail

The accused, who resides at 10 Makoko Road, Yaba, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

A 25-year-old unemployed man, Sherif Jimoh, who allegedly stole a mobile phone valued at N150,000, was on Friday docked at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The complainant, Miss Blessing Agu, and her friend were coming from church after a vigil when the accused and other accomplice waylaid them, according to the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Raji Akeem.

The accused and his other accomplice snatched the complainant’s bag that contained a Holy Bible and her mobile phone valued at N150, 000.

“They were, however, intercepted by a vigilance group; they all ran away but the accused was later arrested,” he told the court.

Akeem said the offences were committed on Aug. 12 at 5:00am along Makoko Road, Yaba.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayi granted the accused a bail of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Oct. 16.

