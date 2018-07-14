Man sentenced to 4 different life imprisonments for defilement

news

A 59-year-old man from Texas in the United States of America has been sentenced to four consecutive life imprisonments for defiling underage adopted daughter.

Mark Randall Beasley will remain in prison until 2148, and is not eligible for parole, according to Metro.co.uk.

He is reported to have pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child on June 11.

Having pleaded guilty to the charges, it reportedly took the court less than 30 minutes to pronounce the sentence on Mark Randall Beasley.

Metro.co.uk. claimed to have obtained information from the court which indicated that the victim who was a toddler of about two or three years was sold by her mother and she was molested, photographed and “passed around Gregg County.”

The news portal further reported that Child Protective Service (CPS) removed the child from her mother’s c and placed in the custody of Mark Randall Beasley and his wife when the victim was four years.

The CPS only rescued the child from frying pan and placed her in fire. Mark Randall Beasley started sexually molesting the child in June 2017 when she turned eight years.

Records show that the convict sexually assaulted the victim for more than 20 times by making her perform all sorts of sexual acts on him including kissing.

He also touched the victim and penetrated her among others things.