Man returns home to find house empty after evicting his wife

A man and his wife came to the point of blows after a sour separation. His partner leaves their matrimonial home with everything she bought since their marriage.
The woman is seen in a video taking out items she bought since her marriage to the man who is also captured hitting her with a stick.
Both get into a confrontation that invited the attention of neighbours.
In retaliation to the violent treatment, the woman aims rocks at the husband who appeared angry over her decision t take along her belongings.
Lady empties the house after husband sent her packing . . A man received the shock of his life, yesterday, in Iba, Lagos, as he met his house, practically, empty after threatening his wife to pack out of their matrimonial home. . . It was gathered that the man, a driver, had accused the wife of infidelity. The wife, however, fired back by saying she only married him just to have children, as her first marriage didn#emo#4oCZ##t produce any. . . Meanwhile, while leaving the house, she packed all the things she bought for him, thus, making the man angry and it almost degenerated into a fight.