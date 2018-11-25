Pulse.ng logo
Man returns home to find house empty after evicting his wife

A man and his wife came to the point of blows after a sour separation. His partner leaves their matrimonial home with everything she bought since their marriage.

Man returns home to find house empty after evicting his wife play

A man gets into a confrontation with his wife who packed out of his house with her belongings.

(Irish Times)

In Lagos, a man gets a shocker after sending his wife packing from their matrimonial home.

The woman is seen in a video taking out items she bought since her marriage to the man who is also captured hitting her with a stick.

Both get into a confrontation that invited the attention of neighbours.

In retaliation to the violent treatment, the woman aims rocks at the husband who appeared angry over her decision t take along her belongings.

 

