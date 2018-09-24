news

In Tanzania, a man locally named Alphonce Charahani has been rescued two days after a ferry disaster that occurred on Lake Victoria.

Charahani was reportedly found in an air pocket inside the MV Nyerere ferry.

According to reports, it capsized on Thursday, September 20, 2018, near the Ukara island.

The BBC confirms that at least 207 people travelling from Bugorora died in the accident which the country’s president John Magufuli blames on negligence. He has reportedly ordered the arrest of persons believed to be responsible for the tragic event.

Magufuli identified that an overloaded ferry may have led to the loss of lives according to a televised speech he gave in the aftermath of the event.

In more reports, the BBC confirms that the ferry which carried over 200 passengers was designed to accommodate just 100.