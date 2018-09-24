Pulse.ng logo
Man rescued in Tanzania’s ferry disaster that claimed over 200 lives

Lucky Guy Man rescued in Tanzania’s ferry disaster that claimed over 200 lives

An engineer named Alphonce Charahani was found in air pocket inside the MV Nyerere ferry which capsized on Lake Victoria on Thursday.

  • Published:
Man rescued in Tanzania’s ferry disaster that claimed over 200 lives play

A ferry reportedly capsized on Lake Victoria after carrying more than its capacity.

(Xinhua)

In Tanzania, a man locally named Alphonce Charahani has been rescued two days after a ferry disaster that occurred on Lake Victoria.

Charahani was reportedly found in an air pocket inside the MV Nyerere ferry.

Man rescued in Tanzania’s ferry disaster that claimed over 200 lives play

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has blamed the deaths of over 200 persons on negligence.

(BBC)

 

According to reports, it capsized on Thursday, September 20, 2018, near the Ukara island.

ALSO READ: Reverend father gives his life to save his friend

The BBC confirms that at least 207 people travelling from Bugorora died in the accident which the country’s president John Magufuli blames on negligence. He has reportedly ordered the arrest of persons believed to be responsible for the tragic event.

Man rescued in Tanzania’s ferry disaster that claimed over 200 lives play Tanzania's President John Magufuli confirms that some arrests have been made following a ferry accident that claimed over 200 lives. (AFP/File)

 

Magufuli identified that an overloaded ferry may have led to the loss of lives according to a televised speech he gave in the aftermath of the event.

In more reports, the BBC confirms that the ferry which carried over 200 passengers was designed to accommodate just 100.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

