Man rescued after attempting suicide on busy highway

A man's face is covered with blood after his failed attempt at suicide. Some sympathisers try to rescue him following the incident.
While many motorists made sure to avoid him when he appeared on the Orile-Iganmu Expressway on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, one driver reportedly hit the suicidal man.
In a video posted on social media post, he is seen with a face covered with blood which also spilled on the road.
Man rescued after a suicide attempt in Lagos . . A yet-to-be-identified man was, on Wednesday night, rescued after an apparent suicide attempt in Lagos. . . According to reports, the man had suddenly broken into the middle of the Orile-Iganmu expressway, around 9:30pm. . . Many vehicles were said to have avoided him, but a driver who wasn't quick enough to sight him, knocked him down. The man was thereafter rescued and taken away from the scene.