Man rescued after attempting suicide on busy highway

A man has been rescued following an attempt at suicide on a busy highway in Lagos.

While many motorists made sure to avoid him when he appeared on the Orile-Iganmu Expressway on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, one driver reportedly hit the suicidal man.

In a video posted on social media post, he is seen with a face covered with blood which also spilled on the road.