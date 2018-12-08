Man reportedly hangs himself and leaves a suicide note

news

The police have evacuated the corpse of a man who committed suicide at their barracks in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to a post on Instagram, the deceased identified as Nasiru also leaves a note seen after he hanged himself on Saturday, December 8, 2018.

Observers gather near a police van that had arrived to collect his corpse.

Law enforcement officers allegedly prevented the witnesses from reading the texts contained in the writing.