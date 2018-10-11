Pulse.ng logo
Man reportedly defiles 3-yr-old toddler in her school

A man who visited a school owned by his friend reportedly took advantage of a toddler he discovered in the compound.

  • Published:
A man Yinusa Olowu has been held as a suspect over reports of sexual assault on a toddler.

A man Yinusa Olowu who is suspected of defiling a 3-year-old toddler in her school, has been arrested by the police.

The suspect who is 22 years older reportedly molested the little one at learning center in Bariga, Lagos.

It is his second time being linked with an incident of sexual abuse involving a child says a report by ThisDay News.

A lab test confirms that a toddler had been violated. A man who visited her school has been named as a suspect.

ALSO READ: Imam who damaged 2-yr-old girl's private part says zipper opened by itself

Olowu had reportedly gone to visit his friend at the school where he was able to lay hands on the toddler.

According to reports, after an examination at a medical lab the result showed that the girl had been tampered with.

