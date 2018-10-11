Man reportedly defiles 3-yr-old toddler in her school

news

A man Yinusa Olowu who is suspected of defiling a 3-year-old toddler in her school, has been arrested by the police.

The suspect who is 22 years older reportedly molested the little one at learning center in Bariga, Lagos.

It is his second time being linked with an incident of sexual abuse involving a child says a report by ThisDay News.

Olowu had reportedly gone to visit his friend at the school where he was able to lay hands on the toddler.

According to reports, after an examination at a medical lab the result showed that the girl had been tampered with.