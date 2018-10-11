Man reportedly defiles 3-yr-old toddler in her school

A man who visited a school owned by his friend reportedly took advantage of a toddler he discovered in the compound.
The suspect who is 22 years older reportedly molested the little one at learning center in Bariga, Lagos.
It is his second time being linked with an incident of sexual abuse involving a child says a report by ThisDay News.
Olowu had reportedly gone to visit his friend at the school where he was able to lay hands on the toddler.
According to reports, after an examination at a medical lab the result showed that the girl had been tampered with.