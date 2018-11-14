Man reportedly cuts stepmum's neck and lets her bleed to death

news

A middle-aged man has reportedly cut open his stepmother's neck and prevents her son from helping her after the attack.

The incident occurred at their residence in Cocaine Village, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, a report on social media confirms this.

In a picture, the victim is captured sitting on a chair in a lifeless state. She was unable to receive medical assistance because the alleged killer sealed the property to prevent entry.

The community soon saw the involvement of the police due to more resistance from the suspect later arrested.

By the time the law enforcement officers were able to enter the crime scene, the step-mum had reportedly bled to death.