Man removes father's eye for not giving him his inheritance

A man inflicted a life-threatening injury on his father when he removed his eye over his inheritance.

  • Published:
A man is guided as he walks. He reportedly got attacked  by his son who removed his eye.

(LIB)

In Bengaluru, India, the police have arrested a 42-year-old man, Abhishek Chetan for removing the eye of his father, SS Paramesh over a matter of inheritance.

The Times of India confirms that he was apprehended on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. According to reports, he committed the act with his bare hands.

A newspaper page captures the story of a man who attacked his father over family inheritance.

(Times of India)

 

Chetan has been charged with attempted murder and voluntarily causing harm, says a report.

ALSO READ: Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons with his car

A police statement quoted by the Times of India confirms that the suspect felt neglected by his 66-year-old dad.

“He always kept me at a distance, even during festivals and family get-togethers," alleges Abhishek Chetan.

Abhishek Chetan has been slammed with an attempted murder charge for attacking his father.

(LIB)

 

His mother reportedly passed away a month before the incident which meant for him access to the possessions of the deceased.

Unfortunately, his father SS Paramesh was not so willing when he asked to give him a share of his inheritance.

