Man removes father's eye for not giving him his inheritance

news

In Bengaluru, India, the police have arrested a 42-year-old man, Abhishek Chetan for removing the eye of his father , SS Paramesh over a matter of inheritance.

The Times of India confirms that he was apprehended on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. According to reports, he committed the act with his bare hands.

Chetan has been charged with attempted murder and voluntarily causing harm, says a report.

ALSO READ: Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons with his car

A police statement quoted by the Times of India confirms that the suspect felt neglected by his 66-year-old dad.

“He always kept me at a distance, even during festivals and family get-togethers," alleges Abhishek Chetan.

His mother reportedly passed away a month before the incident which meant for him access to the possessions of the deceased.

Unfortunately, his father SS Paramesh was not so willing when he asked to give him a share of his inheritance.