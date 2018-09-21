Pulse.ng logo
Man rapes malnourished girl with water pipe

Brutal! Man rapes malnourished girl with pipe leaving her in the teeth of death

Even after undergoing a surgery, a 7-year-old girl remains in critical condition following another rape incident in India. Activists are pushing for a death sentence for a man believed to be the suspect.

Man rapes malnourished girl with pipe leaving her in the teeth of death play

An activist in India has no plan to relent in her push for a death sentence for a rape suspect.

(CNN)

In Delhi, India, a 7-year-old girl has been raped by a 21-year-old man who reportedly inserted a water pipe in her private part.

Officials confirmed the incident on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, according to a CNN report. The victim who is described as malnourished has undergone surgery but remains in critical condition.

On Twitter, Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission For Women has lamented over many cases of child rape in Delhi. She is yet to see structures in place to help prosecute offenders.

Maliwal is seeking death penalty for the man accused of raping the 7-year-old.

ALSO READ: Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him

In Nigeria, many cases of child rape have been reported. Some of the sexual assault incidents have come from family members.

The perception men have about women have been partly blamed for the frequency of rape in Nigeria. Pulse gathered this in a chat with Ayodeji Osowobi who is the Executive Director of the Stand To End Rape initiative (S.T.E.R).

“It is basically socialization and people. How we grew up hearing about women and women’s role, social role in the community, in the family.

"How women are portrayed in the media. All of these things create a picture of this particular gender we are making reference to who see women lesser than they are.

