Man rapes malnourished 7-year-old girl in India

news

In Delhi, India, a 7-year-old girl has been raped by a 21-year-old man who reportedly inserted a water pipe in her private part .

Officials confirmed the incident on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, according to a CNN report. The victim who is described as malnourished has undergone surgery but remains in critical condition.

On Twitter, Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission For Women has lamented over many cases of child rape in Delhi. She is yet to see structures in place to help prosecute offenders.

Maliwal is seeking death penalty for the man accused of raping the 7-year-old.

ALSO READ: Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him

In Nigeria, many cases of child rape have been reported. Some of the sexual assault incidents have come from family members.