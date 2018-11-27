Pulse.ng logo
Man rapes his friend's 74-yr-old bedridden mother-in-law

The victim's daughter had to force the truth out of her mother.

  • Published:
54-year-old man rapes his friend's 74-yr-old bedridden mother-in-law

As if the matter of pedophiles defiling young girls and scarring them for life was not enough, a man has decided to compete with the 13-year-old boy who stabbed his grandmother’s friends, cut off her breasts just to steal a meagre amount. This time, a man has been arrested for raping his friend’s 74-year-old bedridden mother-in-law in Bangkok, Thailand.

The infamous event had taken place on the night of November 17, 2018. Did I hear you say, why would anyone rape a 74-year-old woman? Yeah, I thought so too. Disturbing events are becoming the toast of the world. The victim’s daughter, 37, only found out after she pressed her mother for reasons her mood had been foul.

ALSO READ: Herdsmen kill Delta man who tried to prevent his wife's rape

According to The Nation, on Monday, November 26, 2018, Thai Police arrested the 54-year-old man for allegedly raping a bedridden woman, aged 74.

Police also said the accused was doing drugs with the victim’s son-in-law at the victim’s home when he raped her.

