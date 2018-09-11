Pulse.ng logo
Man rapes 9-year old, infects her with STD, sentenced to life

Bad Teacher Kenyan teacher rapes 9-yr-old pupil, infects her with STD

He has since been jailed for life

Charles Ndung’u play

Kenyan teacher, Charles Ndung’u has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 9-year old pupil and infected her with STD

(NEWSROOM)

Charles Ndung’u has been founding guilty of defiling a 9-year old Standard one pupil after the prosecution substantiates his guilt.

Ndung’u who teaches Standard seven and Standard eight pupils at Tumaini Primary School, in Mirangine sub-county, Nyandarua committed the offence on July 27, 2014 at his Mirangine gone.

On the infamy, the victim said, “My brother and I were delivering vegetables to the teacher’s house.”

ALSO READ: 5 reasons men rape women

She continues that, “my brother left the house and the teacher, who looked drunk, dragged me, took me to his room undressed me, and defiled me. I screamed and a neighbour came to rescue me.”

Upon assessment, the expert witness, a Doctor verified sufficient evidence of penetration after he confirmed the girl suffered injuries and bruises.

Shockingly, the doctor also confirmed that she also tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.

He has since been sentenced to life in prison.

