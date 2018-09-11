Man rapes 9-year old, infects her with STD, sentenced to life

news

Charles Ndung’u has been founding guilty of defiling a 9-year old Standard one pupil after the prosecution substantiates his guilt.

Ndung’u who teaches Standard seven and Standard eight pupils at Tumaini Primary School, in Mirangine sub-county, Nyandarua committed the offence on July 27, 2014 at his Mirangine gone.

On the infamy, the victim said, “My brother and I were delivering vegetables to the teacher’s house.”

She continues that, “my brother left the house and the teacher, who looked drunk, dragged me, took me to his room undressed me, and defiled me. I screamed and a neighbour came to rescue me.”

Upon assessment, the expert witness, a Doctor verified sufficient evidence of penetration after he confirmed the girl suffered injuries and bruises.

Shockingly, the doctor also confirmed that she also tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.

He has since been sentenced to life in prison.