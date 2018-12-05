Pulse.ng logo
Man rapes 3-yr-old but walks free, Police refuse to prosecute him

Man rapes 3-yr-old girl in Rivers State but walks free as Police refuse to prosecute him unless paid

The matter reported happened a while back and police have since been reluctant to perform their duties, and help a young girl, forever tainted get needed justice.

  • Published:
Man rapes 3-yr-old but walks free, Police refuse to prosecute play

The unnamed pedophile

(Facebook/Ify Oyinkansola Onyegbule)

A while back, Pulse reported the disturbing and very disheartening story of five boys who drugged and raped two girls while they filmed them, but walked free for reasons unknown. The story exemplified the utter negligence or even neglect of duty that continues to wreck Nigerian law enforcement as precursors to justice for victims.

In August, Wuzup Naija reported how residents in Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos State accused Police Superintendent H.E Nwabuisi, the Divisional Police Officer of the Pen Cinema Police Division allegedly led his men to Alimi Ogunyemi Street where some Muslim faithful, who had just finished praying in a mosque, were arrested around 8 pm for doing nothing. This is the Nigeria we live in, where people get arrested for nothing and true criminals of heinous crimes walk free.

According to Wuzup Naija, the Rivers State Police Command is the latest to indulge in this disgraceful trend. The report details how an unnamed man raped a 3-year-old girl, but walks free because the police didn’t get the money they allegedly demanded from the girl’s mother before prosecuting the matter. This is pure madness.

The matter became public knowledge after Broadcast Journalist and Host of The Daily Report, Ify Oyinkansola Onyegbule shared the sad story on her Facebook timeline, to decry the actions or inactions of the Rivers State Police Command, despite their swearing an oath to secure, protect and prosecute when needs be.

ALSO READ: 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them, but go scot free

With a picture of the rapist, Onyegbule types that, “This human being sexually molested a three-year-old in Rivers state…the police demand money from the girl’s mother to prosecute the case?

The woman backs out because there is no money for such action? Her daughter has been broken and damaged for life? Goshhhh!!!

“I think the government needs to wake up to its responsibility and take up this woman’s case, why should the poor continue to suffer?

This man here I hear has walked free and is at large? Please, when will the trumpet sound?”

" data-width="420">
">Postby

 

This is Nigeria, may God save us all, but our police needs to wake up to its duty. Anyone only interested in the bribes should kindly quit before thieves start carrying guns on their way to robberies while they ‘high-five’ our Police officers before storming banks and homes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

