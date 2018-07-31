Pulse.ng logo
Man rapes 3 grandchildren while babysitting for his son

One of the victims faces a likelihood of not being able to be pregnant following a damage to her vital organ.

An elderly man drenched in sweat is accused of raping some minors in Imo State.

A man has reportedly raped his grandchildren, all girls while babysitting for their parents.

The victims who are three in number are of ages 5,7 and 9 respectively.

Their mother found out about the sexual assault after returning from work.

In Nigeria, a number of girls have been raped by men much older than they are. In some cases, the sexual assault have come from family members.

She confirmed via a viral post that the trio had to delay their holiday lesson in order to keep the suspect company while he was on a week visit to their residence.

After a visit to the hospital, the oldest among the victims may have issues conceiving a child. The mum explained this in the post.

The father of the girls is at loggerhead with the granddad as a result.

A number of viral cases of sexual assault against little girls in Nigeria appear to be on the rise in Nigeria where there have been minimal conviction for men accused of rape.

Apparently, little boys are not exempted from the preying eyes of sexual offenders.

Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him

The police in Katsina State are embarrassed over the conduct of one its men who reportedly had his private part cut off by a little boy he tried to rape.

Before the incident on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, the policeman who was not named has had encounter with others.

Vanguard News confirmed this in a report.

Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him play

A policeman had his third leg removed when he tried to rape a little boy. The latter reported cut the organ off during the act.

A police spokesperson Gambo Isah expressed disappointment over the alleged rape but promised a thorough investigation as soon as the officer has fully recovered.

Punishment awaits the policeman if he is found guilty.

"We received the news with dismay. We are not expecting our men to be involved in this kind of act.

"He is in the General Hospital at Faskari and has been referred to the General Hospital, Katsina, but is still in Faskari.

"The Command is investigating the matter. Immediately he recovers, we will investigate the matter and get all the witnesses.

"If found wanting, he will face necessary disciplinary action and charged to court," Isah told Vanguard.

