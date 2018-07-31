Man rapes 3 grandchildren while babysitting for his son

news

A man has reportedly raped his grandchildren , all girls while babysitting for their parents.

The victims who are three in number are of ages 5,7 and 9 respectively.

Their mother found out about the sexual assault after returning from work.

She confirmed via a viral post that the trio had to delay their holiday lesson in order to keep the suspect company while he was on a week visit to their residence.

After a visit to the hospital, the oldest among the victims may have issues conceiving a child. The mum explained this in the post.

The father of the girls is at loggerhead with the granddad as a result.

A number of viral cases of sexual assault against little girls in Nigeria appear to be on the rise in Nigeria where there have been minimal conviction for men accused of rape.

Apparently, little boys are not exempted from the preying eyes of sexual offenders.

ALSO READ: Man who rapes 6-yr-old daughter blames it on wife's absence

Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him

The police in Katsina State are embarrassed over the conduct of one its men who reportedly had his private part cut off by a little boy he tried to rape.

Before the incident on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, the policeman who was not named has had encounter with others.

Vanguard News confirmed this in a report.

A police spokesperson Gambo Isah expressed disappointment over the alleged rape but promised a thorough investigation as soon as the officer has fully recovered.

Punishment awaits the policeman if he is found guilty.

"We received the news with dismay. We are not expecting our men to be involved in this kind of act.

"He is in the General Hospital at Faskari and has been referred to the General Hospital, Katsina, but is still in Faskari.

"The Command is investigating the matter. Immediately he recovers, we will investigate the matter and get all the witnesses.

"If found wanting, he will face necessary disciplinary action and charged to court," Isah told Vanguard.