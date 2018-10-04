Pulse.ng logo
Man rapes 13-yr-old daughter for 6 years, impregnates her

Pedophile Father Man impregnates his 13-yr-old daughter after raping her for 6 years

The community he lives in sent him packing, but he has denied having sex with his daughter, saying, “I have a girlfriend.”

  • Published:
Man rapes 13-yr-old daughter for 6 years, impregnates her play

Moses Friday, 35 has been sleeping with his 13-yr-old daughter since she was 7 - when her mother died.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

On October 3, 2018, the Edo State Police Command paraded Moses Friday, a Cross River State Native, resident in Ologbo Community, Edo State for impregnating his 13-year old daughter, Precious.

The girl currently schools at a primary school in Ikpoba, Edo State.

Moses Friday was arrested after members of his Ologbo community discovered his teenage daughter was pregnant for him — they reported to the Police. Before then, they took Precious to the community head who asked her sensitive questions she could not answer, about sex, pregnancy, and menstruation.

Sadly, nobody taught her about her identity and the necessities of being a woman.

All she knows is getting raped since the tender, innocent age of seven by her own father. It was a sensitive time for Precious, who had just lost her mother. Instead of getting the love and the solace she deserves, she got the distrust of cruel and repeated molestation by her flesh and blood — a sad reality. Now, she is five months pregnant for her father.

ALSO READ: Local Nigerian broom sells for $75 or N27,000 on eBay

 

play Pedophilia is a disturbing global reality (Parlho)

During her interview with journalists, Precious says, ”My father slept with me five times. He started when I was very small. He started by touching my waist. When I said no, he said if I shout he will use cutlass to kill me.

“Some neighbours saw me and took me to the community leader in our area at Okha, where they asked me what happened to my stomach. I didn’t know what they were saying.

“They asked me when I last saw my menstrual period. I didn’t understand what they are talking about until the police told me I am pregnant and asked me who did it. I told them my father sleeps with me at night.” She completed.

Friday has however denied responsibility, saying, “I have a girlfriend. But when people came to my house and beat me up, claiming I was going out with a married woman, I abandoned her. I did not impregnate her, but take it the way she said it.”

The matter is currently set for court after charges get filed.

