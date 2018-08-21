Man pretends to be a soldier to board bus for free

news

A man intends to travel all the way to Akwa-Ibom without paying any amount. He pretends to be a soldier but a real one catches and disciplines him.

The scene is at a bus park in Lagos. It is captured in an IG video posted today.

ALSO READ: Soldier gives up on Nigeria after returning home to a cousin killed by SARS

In the clip, the fake soldier wears the confidence of a soldier even when his face was met with a slap.

The incident reportedly happened in Ojuelegba, Surulere.