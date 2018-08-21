Man pretends to be a soldier to board bus for free

A man has been disciplined by a real military officer after pretending to be a soldier.
Real soldier arrests fake soldier trying to travel for free . . A fake soldier met his Waterloo, this morning, in Lagos, while trying to use his fake military status to travel for free. . . It was gathered that the suspect was trying to go to Akwa Ibom State without paying a dime at the AKTC Park at Ojuelegba, when he was nabbed. He later confessed that he was a fake soldier.
The scene is at a bus park in Lagos. It is captured in an IG video posted today.
In the clip, the fake soldier wears the confidence of a soldier even when his face was met with a slap.
The incident reportedly happened in Ojuelegba, Surulere.