Man pretends to be a soldier to board bus for free

Man pretends to be a soldier to board bus for free

A man has been disciplined by a real military officer after pretending to be a soldier.

Man pretends to be a soldier to board bus for free play

Two Nigerian soldiers are engrossed in a conversation.

(Premium Times)

A man intends to travel all the way to Akwa-Ibom without paying any amount. He pretends to be a soldier but a real one catches and disciplines him.

The scene is at a bus park in Lagos. It is captured in an IG video posted today.

ALSO READ: Soldier gives up on Nigeria after returning home to a cousin killed by SARS

Man pretends to be a soldier to board bus for free play

In Ojuelegba, Lagos, a man tries to cheat road transporters by pretending to be a soldier.

(Hotspot Lagos)

 

In the clip, the fake soldier wears the confidence of a soldier even when his face was met with a slap.

The incident reportedly happened in Ojuelegba, Surulere.

