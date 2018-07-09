Pulse.ng logo
Man persistent about begging cute lady despite repeated slaps

Charmed Man persistent about begging cute lady despite repeated slaps

A man stayed glued to his knee as he hoped to calm her down by begging. It failed to work in this video.

  • Published:
Man persistent about begging cute lady despite repeated slaps play

A man exercises the power of his wits in a hope for forgiveness but he fails.

(Instagram/Krakstv)

A man will not be discouraged in making several pleas despite receiving repeated slaps from a pretty lady.

The scene captured at a shopping mall showed a tall gentleman in a native outfit kneeling as he begged a visibly angry female.

Nawa o what do y'all have to say? #emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==## . #KraksTV

A post shared by KRAKS (@krakstv) on

 

Not minding the public disgrace that may have followed his unique display of patience, the man sheepishly trailed her making the lady to feel more irritated.

On social media, Instagrammers think there is more to the begging

A comment from an IG profile bothered on conscience and equal support for men brutalised by women.

Attention is usually given to events relating to the maltreatment of women by their male partners but the tide appears to turning in favour of the latter.

Man persistent about begging cute lady despite repeated slaps play

An Instagrammer is not okay with the sight of a man being hit by a woman.

(Instagram/Krakstv)

 

The viral BergerToAjah Twitter hashtag saw many question the authenticity of a tale concerning consensual sex.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

