Man marries corpse of his fiancée in an amazing wedding ceremony

In a video that has been circulating on social media, the embalmed corpse is dressed in a beautifully designed red dress as it rests in the casket.
According to reports, the sentimental ceremony was held last week, though details about the bereaved man and the deceased as well as the location are sketchy.
In the company of bridesmaids and groomsmen just as it is done in normal wedding ceremonies, the man is seen moving ceremoniously towards the casket to ostensibly marry his ex-fiancée posthumously.
