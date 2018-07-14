Man marries corpse of his fiancée in an amazing wedding ceremony

news

A man who for unknown reasons could not tie the knot with his fiancée before her unfortunate and apparent untimely death used the funeral ceremony as a good opportunity to marry her corpse.

According to reports, the sentimental ceremony was held last week, though details about the bereaved man and the deceased as well as the location are sketchy.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, the embalmed corpse is dressed in a beautifully designed red dress as it rests in the casket.

In the company of bridesmaids and groomsmen just as it is done in normal wedding ceremonies, the man is seen moving ceremoniously towards the casket to ostensibly marry his ex-fiancée posthumously.

READ MORE: Man returns home only to find his ‘corpse’ in a casket for burial

Though posthumous marriages are normal in certain parts of the world, the manner in which this particular one was held makes it a bit unique.