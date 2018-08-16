Man makes up bomb scare story to delay his flight

A man who was running late for his flight makes up a bomb scare story in order to delay it.
The Lewes Crown Court gave the verdict on Thursday, August 16, 2018.
According to reports, the French citizen was due for 05:47am flight to the United States of America, so he puts a call to the police to report that a bomb is on-board a Norwegian Air flight scheduled to take him from Gatwick Airport on May 11.
“This was a quite ridiculous decision made by Abdellak, who fabricated an extremely serious allegation purely for his own benefit.
“He was running late for his flight and thought it would be a good idea to call in a hoax bomb, however this turned out to be the worst decision he could have made," says Gatwick Police Chief Inspector Marc Clothier.
ALSO READ: Ex-AAU female students get prison for accusing lecturer of sexual harassment
Jacob Abdellak's false report meant that other passengers have to experience a 90-minute delay before they can take off.
Reuters reports that he was arrested 11 days after the bomb scare. Abdellak returns to the airport to board a new flight and gets nabbed by the law.