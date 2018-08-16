Man makes up bomb scare story to delay his flight

news

A librarian Jacob Abdellak has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for making up a bomb scare story in order to delay his flight from London to Los Angeles.

The Lewes Crown Court gave the verdict on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

According to reports, the French citizen was due for 05:47am flight to the United States of America, so he puts a call to the police to report that a bomb is on-board a Norwegian Air flight scheduled to take him from Gatwick Airport on May 11.

“This was a quite ridiculous decision made by Abdellak, who fabricated an extremely serious allegation purely for his own benefit.

“He was running late for his flight and thought it would be a good idea to call in a hoax bomb, however this turned out to be the worst decision he could have made," says Gatwick Police Chief Inspector Marc Clothier.

Jacob Abdellak's false report meant that other passengers have to experience a 90-minute delay before they can take off.

Reuters reports that he was arrested 11 days after the bomb scare. Abdellak returns to the airport to board a new flight and gets nabbed by the law.