Man lies on rail track until train crushed him to death

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a middle-aged man has reportedly committed suicide by lying on a rail track until crushed to death by a train.

The incident occurred precisely in Kubwa on Monday, December 3, 2018. In a report published the following day, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) confirms that the deceased left a note in a bag he laid by the rail track.

In the text, he apologizes to his family for not having money to cater for their needs.

“Please forgive me for I do not have funds to take care of you," reads a suicide note reportedly written by the deceased who was yet to be identified as at the time of the report.

Discussing with NAN, a spokesperson for the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says the commission has commenced an investigation to unravel the curious case.

“We will like to find out what will warrant a young man to lay in wait on a train track to take his life," the spokesperson Mr Niyi Ali tells NAN who also confirmed that the corpse of the deceased was still on the death scene as at the time of reporting.