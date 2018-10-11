Pulse.ng logo
Man kneels down to kiss his bride with dwarfism

Lovely photos of a man kneeling down to kiss his bride who happens to be former Zambian police officer with dwarfism has gone viral, and many people are admiring their union.

The bride, Ba Jane was reportedly a former employee of Kitwe Council Police and is popular within her area due to the height deficit. She is reported to have quit the police job to become a teacher.

At the wedding venue, when it was time for the groom to kiss his bride, he willingly and happily knelt down to kiss her in the presence of cheering congregation.

The newly wedded couple have underscored the fact that love has no respect for race, colour, height or beauty. In fact, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.

Her marriage to a man far taller than her over the weekend has been trending on social media after photos of the knot tying ceremony were posted on Mwebantu, a Facebook page.

The post reads: "PROMINENT KITWE PERSONALITY WEDS. HER name is Jane, a former Kitwe Council Police employee, after upgrading her education status, she is now a teacher.Last weekend she bade farewell to spinsterhood and married this man. As can be seen from the pictures, Jane is considered differently abled."

 

