Yesterday, Pulse reported the curious case of John Depeun who snatched his 9-month-old daughter from his wife and slaughtered her in a nearby bush. Today, he has been pictured, walking majestically to the Police station.

When he was caught, he reportedly said, “It is my sheep and I decided to sacrifice it to God as demanded of me.I have not laid my hands on anyone’s child and as such, should not be condemned.” His family also allegedly said they had noticed his funny acts lately after he deepened his participation at the Catholic church and also joins a group named the “Confraternity of the Most Holy Rosary.”

According to Instablog9ja earlier today, he was picture walking majestically to the Tse-Agberagba Division, Mbangur, Benue State.

If that is to be believed, he has no remorse for what he did.