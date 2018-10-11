news

Drama ensued as a man who reportedly saw his girlfriend in public moving with another man attempted to carry her home by force, but the lady refused to go with him.

Reports say the jealous man had been suspicious that the lady was cheating on him, but had no concrete evidence to that effect.

The man reportedly grew jealous after seeing his lover walking abreast with another man carrying her handbag. He then confronted her and an argument broke.

The aggressive man tried to convince the lady to go home with her but she refused to go with him.

In a hilarious video circulating on Facebook, the lady is heard saying repeatedly that “baby I am sorry, I can explain”.

Apparently, the second man had not known that the lady whose handbag he was carrying had a boyfriend. He tried to seek clarification, whiles making sure the aggrieved boyfriend did not hurt the lady.

The scene got more dramatic when the man attempted to carry the lady home by force and she angrily removed her jacket which apparently belonged to him, and sat on the floor telling him to leave her alone.

He walked away as soon as the lady handed him the jacket.

Watch the two videos below: