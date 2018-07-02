Man hangs on tanker to prevent kerosene spillage

news

For a young man, not much lessons have been learned from the recent Berger explosion that occurred last Thursday on Otedola bridge.

A video captures him as he hanged dangerously on a moving tanker conveying kerosene to an undisclosed location.

It appeared an attempt to prevent it from leaking but a rag he held did not quite help in performing this function.

Ukan Kurugh, the owner of a Facebook profile which shared the video seemed concerned in a post published today.

Lagos insist truck owners follow safety guidelines

Following a devastating petrol tanker explosion that rendered 12 people dead last week, the Lagos State Government has issued new safety guidelines to prevent a reoccurrence.

State commissioner for transportation Mr Ladi Lawanson, gave the directive at a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja.

The gathering had in attendance members of NUPENG and the Container Truck Association of Nigeria, reads a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.

According to NAN, the designated trailer route -Apapa/Oworonshoki expressway via Ogudu to the Lagos/Ibadan expressway will serve truck drivers carrying fuel as they navigate the state.

“We hereby call on motorists and the general public to join hands with us to prevent avoidable deaths due to the presence of vehicles unfit to ply the roads.

“Let us protect each other by asking our friends to save lives by obtaining their road worthiness certificates," Lawanson reiterates the importance of following new government guidelines.