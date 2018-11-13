Pulse.ng logo
Man gets caught stealing women's panties in Imo

Man gets caught stealing women's panties in Imo

He was severely beaten by a horde of people after he had traveled quite the distance to go steal female panties.

  • Published:
(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

A few weeks ago, Pulse reported that a video posted on Instablog9ja where a man was seen advising women to be careful with their underwear. He claimed regular female panties were being purchased by ritualists for about N250K. He also claimed that the one's panties that had blood stains cost more, about N300k.

 

This time again, a man has traveled from Obowo, Imo State all the way to Umukoro, Imo State to Tsteal a lot of women’s panties.

According to Instablog9ja, the man has still not confessed why he stole the panties, but that hasn’t stopped him from being beaten, bloodied and battered by a horde of people after he was caught in the act.

ALSO READ: Female underwear recovered from 'one-chance' operators

The man has however been apprehended. It’s high time ladies started protecting their pants.

