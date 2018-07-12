Pulse.ng logo
Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown persons

Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown persons

Two days after he was declared, a former MTN staff turned up dead on a hill in Bauchi state.

  • Published:
Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown people play

Policemen quickly visited a hospital where the corpse of a former MTN staff was deposited. He was reportedly founbd dead on a hill in Bauchi State.

(LIB)

In Bauchi State, Benjamin Sule described as a former staff of MTN has been discovered dead on a hill two days after he was declared missing.

A report by the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB) confirmed that he received a call to meet unknown persons and never made it back home.

Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown people play

In Bauchi, a man turned up dead two days after informing older sister that he was meeting with some unknown persons.

(Daily Trust)

 

He reportedly left his residence located in Rafin Makaranta on Sunday, July 1, 2018, until he turned up dead.

This was two days after he was reported missing.

His corpse which was earlier deposited at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital has been removed from the health center by the police.

This is to allow them carry out an autopsy aimed at determining the actual cause of death.

”On receiving the information, the police team rushed to the scene and removed the corpse to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital for autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of death.

"No mark of violence was seen on his body”, LIB quotes a police spokesperson DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar in a report.

Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown people play

The corpse of a former MTN staff was removed from a hospital in order to allow police come up with their finding concerning the cause of death.

(bbc)

ALSO READ: Timely arrival of police prevents student's killer from disposing stinking corpse

A private source also confirmed the events building up to the death of the deceased who was mysterious when he informed older sister of his outing.

It proved to be his last as the source mentioned in the report that Benjamin Sule had concerns about switching off his phone.

